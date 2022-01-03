Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.43

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.