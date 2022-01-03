GamerCoin Market Capitalization Tops $29.00 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and $2.04 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,047,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.