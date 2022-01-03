Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $259,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

