Davis R M Inc. Acquires 20,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,933. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

