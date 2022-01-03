Davis R M Inc. Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,815 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,723 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.92. 21,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,566. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

