PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $162.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

