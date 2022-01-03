AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 37.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $44.44 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.