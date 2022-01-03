AIA Group Ltd Acquires 4,068 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

