AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,976 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

NYSE DT opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 215.54, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.