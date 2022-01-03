AIA Group Ltd Acquires 3,565 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 121,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

