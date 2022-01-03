Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,082 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after buying an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,275,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,906,000 after buying an additional 46,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.78. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.