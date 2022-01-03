Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.42. 4,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

