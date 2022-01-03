WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,159 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.70. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,492. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,104,034 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

