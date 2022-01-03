Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $998.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,496. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

