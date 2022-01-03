$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report sales of $101.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.73 million and the highest is $102.60 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

STAR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,282. iStar has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

