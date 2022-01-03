Zenfuse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $224,591.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.16 million and $224,591.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005591 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,927,135 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

