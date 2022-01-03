Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $32.47 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and $1.54 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

