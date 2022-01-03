Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,195 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

DELL stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

