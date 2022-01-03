AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

