WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,535 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.34. 16,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,575. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

