Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $398.61. The company had a trading volume of 642,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,750,164. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.28 and its 200-day moving average is $375.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.