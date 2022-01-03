Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 166.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,391,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,937,000 after acquiring an additional 463,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NYSE:TSM traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.18. 210,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $659.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

