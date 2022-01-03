Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 31.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

NYSE:PSA traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.