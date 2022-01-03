VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $59.09 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $59.09 million and approximately $68,310.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aeternity (AE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.
- PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.
VideoCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “
Buying and Selling VideoCoin
