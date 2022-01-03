Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $204,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $3,320,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

