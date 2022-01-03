Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $109,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.79 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.