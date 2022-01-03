Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $394,235.75 and approximately $128,072.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.50 or 0.08096474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,146.84 or 1.00440246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007513 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

