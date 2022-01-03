Morgan Stanley Trims Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price to $98.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

