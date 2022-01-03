Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) versus Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Financial Comparison

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agilent Technologies and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 1 12 0 2.92 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $161.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.76%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 19.15% 26.71% 12.91% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Cytek BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $6.32 billion 7.40 $1.21 billion $3.94 39.32 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

