Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,344 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 49.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

