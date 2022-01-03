Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

