Snider Financial Group Buys 2,635 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 28.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 43,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $638,311.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 361,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,945 and have sold 17,017 shares valued at $269,851. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

