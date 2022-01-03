Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

ITW opened at $246.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $248.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

