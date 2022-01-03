Snider Financial Group Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

