Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,865 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 412.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 79,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 270,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.68. 3,399,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

