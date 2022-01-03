JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 121,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $161.01. 119,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $475.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

