Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $48.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of WMG opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after buying an additional 196,720 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

