Snider Financial Group Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises about 1.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $152.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

