Snider Financial Group Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Snider Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 382,910 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $109.47 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59.

