Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.20 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.