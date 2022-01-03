Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.20 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

