Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,289,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

