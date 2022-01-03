Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $66.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.