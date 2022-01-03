Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

