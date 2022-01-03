Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

