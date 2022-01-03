ExclusiveCoin Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $308,836.38 and approximately $185.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010761 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 455.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

