UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $3.82 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00008027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00319597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.