Nabox Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $1.19 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00064813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.26 or 0.08083632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.68 or 0.99933331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nabox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

