Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,775,000 after buying an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,609,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $323.47 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $342.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

