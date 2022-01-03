Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.29.

Pool stock opened at $566.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

