iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 151,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $80.90 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.